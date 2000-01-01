Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in the equity of companies domiciled in Asia (with the exclusion of Japan) or with significant Asian (excluding Japan) operations. It may further invest in other securities including fixed interest securities, other equities and money market securities. The Fund may invest up to 40% of its Net Asset Value in China A-Shares through the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programme.