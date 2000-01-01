Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the China Opportunities Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in equities and equity related securities of Chinese companies. These are defined as companies domiciled in and/or whose significant activities are in the People’s Republic of China. The Fund may invest up to 70% of its Net Asset Value in China A-Shares through the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programme.