Threadneedle Dollar Bond Z Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.81%
- 3 Year sharpe0.32
- 3 Year alpha0.6
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9BRCL73
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve total return primarily by way of income with some capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in US Government Securities denominated in Dollar and Dollar denominated securities issued by Governments, Government Agencies, Corporations and Supranational Borrowers.