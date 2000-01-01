Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a higher rate of return from capital appreciation and income than the rate of inflation in the UK (defined as the Consumer Price Index (CPI)), over a period of 3 to 5 years. Currently, the Fund looks to achieve an average annual return of CPI +4% when measured over this same time period, before charges are deducted. The Fund also seeks to deliver a positive return over any 3-year period (net of charges), regardless of market conditions. However, there is a risk to capital, and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved in 3 years, or any other timescale. The Fund actively manages an exposure to bonds, equities (company shares), money market instruments, cash, currencies, commodities, property and other alternative asset classes on a global basis. The exposure to these asset classes varies over time, as deemed necessary to achieve the investment objective, which may result in the Fund having little or no exposure to certain asset classes.