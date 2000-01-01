Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve a total return primarily by way of income with some capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in high yielding public sector sovereign and corporate bonds issued by emerging market borrowers. Emerging Market countries are those characterised as developing or emerging by either the World Bank, the United Nations or the JPMorgan Global Diversified Emerging Market Bond Index. If the ACD considers it desirable it may further invest up to one third of the total assets of the Fund in other fixed interest securities, including bonds issued by countries making up the G7, deposits, cash and near cash. In addition, the ACD may use derivatives (including currency, interest rate and credit default swaps) and forward transactions for purposes that are limited to EPM techniques.