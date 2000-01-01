Threadneedle EM Local Ins Grs Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History6.83%
- 3 Year sharpe0.49
- 3 Year alpha-0.04
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkJPM GBI-EM Global Diversified TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B2B3X356
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income with the prospect of some capital growth ov er the long term. It looks to outperform the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index – Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) Global Diversified over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and seeks to gain at least tw o-thirds of its inv estment exposure to emerging market local currencies and local currency denominated debt securities issued either by governments of Emerging Market countries, or companies which are domiciled or have significant business operations in such countries.