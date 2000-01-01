Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income with the prospect of some capital growth ov er the long term. It looks to outperform the J.P. Morgan Government Bond Index – Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) Global Diversified over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and seeks to gain at least tw o-thirds of its inv estment exposure to emerging market local currencies and local currency denominated debt securities issued either by governments of Emerging Market countries, or companies which are domiciled or have significant business operations in such countries.