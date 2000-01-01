Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Emerging Market Local Fund is to achieve a total return primarily by way of income with some capital growth.The ACD’s investment policy is to actively manage an exposure primarily to emerging market local currencies and debt securities issued by governments in Emerging Markets and/or companies which are domiciled or have significant operations in an Emerging Market. Those debt securities may be denominated in any currency, but at least two-thirds of the Fund will be invested in securities denominated in the local emerging market currency. Emerging markets countries are those characterised as developing or emerging by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index or those not listed in the OECD country list. If the ACD considers it desirable the Fund may gain exposure of up to one third of the total assets of the Fund to non-emerging market currencies and non-emerging market government/corporate debt securities.