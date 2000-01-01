Threadneedle European Bd Z Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.83%
- 3 Year sharpe0.38
- 3 Year alpha-0.44
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Pan-Eur Brd Mkt TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B990YR84
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve total return primarily by way of income with some capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund in European public sector sovereign bonds and corporate bonds, issued by companies domiciled in Europe or with significant European operations, denominated in a range of European currencies or other Euro denominated public sector sovereign bonds and corporate bonds. The Fund has the flexibility to invest in bonds issued by Eastern European issuers.