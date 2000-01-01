Threadneedle European L Grs Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.62%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.63%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDZYJG68
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in equities of companies domiciled in Continental Europe or which have significant Continental European operations with growth prospects. If the ACD considers it desirable, it may further invest in other securities (including fixed interest securities, other equities and money market securities).