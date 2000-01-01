Threadneedle European Sel Z Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.10%
- 3 Year sharpe1.04
- 3 Year alpha2.64
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.83%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8BC5H23
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve above average capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 75% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares of companies domiciled in Continental Europe, or which have significant Continental European business operations.