Fund Info

  • Yield History1.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.04
  • 3 Year alpha2.64
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B98WQ465

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve above average capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 75% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares of companies domiciled in Continental Europe, or which have significant Continental European business operations.

