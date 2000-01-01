Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve total return. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund in a managed portfolio of fixed interest securities which are primarily Euro denominated. The portfolio will consist primarily of a broad range of investment grade corporate fixed interest investments in companies domiciled in Europe or which have significant European operations. From time to time, it may also invest in securities issued by investment grade sovereign and supranational borrowers. However, it is intended that the portfolio will not be more than 25% invested in securities rated AAA (Standard & Poor’s) or equivalent rating by another leading rating agency. A maximum of 10% of the portfolio can be invested in below investment grade securities. Where securities are non-Euro denominated it is intended that they will typically be hedged into Euro.