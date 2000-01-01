Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve a total return, overtime, predominantly by way of income. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in corporate fixed interest securities of corporates with higher risk (that is non-investment grade credit) issued predominantly in Euro or Sterling. Where securities are non-Euro denominated it is intended they will typically be hedged into Euro. The ACD will invest predominantly in issues issued by companies domiciled in Europe, or with significant European operations. If the ACD considers it desirable it may further invest in other securities (including fixed interest securities, other equities and money market securities).