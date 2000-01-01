Threadneedle Eurp Smlr Coms Ins Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.70%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.11
  • 3 Year alpha3.04
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.06%
  • SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0001531531

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the EMIX Smaller European Companies Ex UK Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 75% of its assets in shares of European smaller companies.

Latest news

