Threadneedle Glbl Eq Inc Ins Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History3.27%
- 3 Year sharpe0.65
- 3 Year alpha-2.9
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.63%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1Z2MX45
Investment Strategy
To provide income, combined with prospects for capital growth over the long term. It looks to provide an income yield higher than the MSCI ACWI Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. It invests at least 75% of its assets in the shares of companies worldwide. It may also invest in other securities (including fixed interest securities), collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.