Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in equities of Emerging Markets companies. These are defined as companies domiciled in and/or whose significant activities are in Emerging Market countries. Emerging Market countries are those characterised as developing or emerging by the World Bank, the United Nations or the MSCI Emerging Markets Free Index. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its Net Asset Value in China A-Shares through the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programme.