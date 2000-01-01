Threadneedle Global Focus Z Grs Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.03%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF0Q8K85

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth.The Fund will invest primarily in a concentrated portfolio of global equities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .