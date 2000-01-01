Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to make a positive return for you over a rolling 12 month period, notwithstanding changing market conditions. Positive returns are not guaranteed and no form of capital protection applies. At least two-thirds of the Fund’s assets will be in long and short positions in bonds (which are a type of loan that pay a fixed or variable interest rate) issued by companies and governments. The Fund invests directly in these assets or by using derivatives. Derivatives are sophisticated investment instruments linked to the rise and fall of the price of other assets. Derivatives will be used to obtain, increase or reduce exposure to underlying assets and may create gearing. Where gearing is created, the net asset value of the Fund may experience more fluctuation than if there were no gearing.