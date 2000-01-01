Threadneedle Global Select Ins Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.33%
- 3 Year sharpe1.40
- 3 Year alpha-0.69
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.06%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3L11K96
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve above average capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in equities issued by companies worldwide. The portfolio may be concentrated geographically or with respect to stock and sector positions, which may lead to increased levels of volatility. If the ACD considers it desirable, it may further invest in other securities (including fixed interest securities, other equities and money market securities).