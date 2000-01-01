Threadneedle Global Select Z Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.48%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.13
  • 3 Year alpha-0.79
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8C2TM45

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the MSCI ACWI Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. It invests at least 75% of its assets in shares of companies worldwide. It may also invest in other securities (including fixed interest securities), collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.

Latest news

