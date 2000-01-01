Threadneedle Global Select Z Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.49%
- 3 Year sharpe1.13
- 3 Year alpha-0.79
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJZ2F867
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the MSCI ACWI Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. It invests at least 75% of its assets in shares of companies worldwide. It may also invest in other securities (including fixed interest securities), collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.