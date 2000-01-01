Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income. It looks to outperform the ICE BofAML European Currency High Yield Excluding Subordinated Financials Constrained (Hedged to Sterling) Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds issued by companies worldwide that are denominated in euros (EUR) or sterling (GBP) and rated below investment grade. The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in bonds denominated in currencies other than euro and sterling, bonds of other credit quality (as well as unrated bonds) and bonds issued by governments and quasi-government entities. Non-sterling bonds are typically hedged into sterling.