Threadneedle HY Bd Z Grs Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History4.13%
- 3 Year sharpe1.57
- 3 Year alpha-0.45
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML EurCcy HY xSubFin Ctd TR HGBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.73%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B99MVQ21
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income. It looks to outperform the ICE BofAML European Currency High Yield Excluding Subordinated Financials Constrained (Hedged to Sterling) Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least two-thirds of its assets in bonds issued by companies worldwide that are denominated in euros (EUR) or sterling (GBP) and rated below investment grade. The Fund may invest to a lesser extent in bonds denominated in currencies other than euro and sterling, bonds of other credit quality (as well as unrated bonds) and bonds issued by governments and quasi-government entities. Non-sterling bonds are typically hedged into sterling.