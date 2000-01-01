Threadneedle Japan Rtl Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.61
- 3 Year alpha-0.38
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Japan NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.63%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001529121
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the MSCI Japan Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 75% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares of companies domiciled in Japan, or which have significant Japanese business operations.