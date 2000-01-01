Threadneedle Japan Rtl Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.61
  • 3 Year alpha-0.38
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Japan NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.63%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0001529121

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the MSCI Japan Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 75% of its assets in a concentrated portfolio of shares of companies domiciled in Japan, or which have significant Japanese business operations.

