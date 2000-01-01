Threadneedle Japan Z Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha0.18
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Japan NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7TRT705
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund in a concentrated portfolio, primarily in the equities of companies domiciled in Japan or with significant Japanese operations. The investment approach of the Fund means that the ACD has the flexibility to take significant stock and sector positions, which may lead to increased levels of volatility.