Threadneedle Latin America Ins Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.40
  • 3 Year alpha0.41
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI EM Latin America 10-40 NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.70%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0001531861

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the MSCI EM Latin America 10/40 Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 75% of its assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies domiciled in Latin America, or which have significant Latin American business operations.

