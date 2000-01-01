Threadneedle Latin America Z Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.01%
- 3 Year sharpe0.41
- 3 Year alpha0.59
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI EM Latin America 10-40 NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8BQ6V57
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the long term. It looks to outperform the MSCI EM Latin America 10/40 Index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 75% of its assets in equities and equity-related securities of companies domiciled in Latin America, or which have significant Latin American business operations.