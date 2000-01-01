Investment Strategy

"The Credit Opportunities Portfolio seeks to achieve an absolute return from income and capital appreciation by investing principally, either directly or indirectly through derivatives or UCIs, in global government bonds, corporate bonds and other credit related instrument (including CoCos) that are either Investment Grade or Below Investment Grade. The Portfolio may also invest in bonds that are unrated. Not more than 10% of the Portfolio’s net assets may be invested in UCIs. Secondarily, the Portfolio may also invest in other debt securities including, but not limited to, index linked securities, Money Market Instruments, and up to 20% of its net assets in asset-backed and/or mortgage-backed Transferable Securities. The Portfolio may invest up to 20% of its net assets in CoCos.