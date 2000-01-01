Investment Strategy

The Enhanced Commodities Portfolio seeks to achieve capital appreciation which is directly and indirectly linked to commodity markets. The Portfolio will invest in financial derivative instruments whose underlying instruments are commodity indices or sub-indices composed of futures contracts on physical commodities. The Portfolio may also invest in exchange traded funds and/or exchange traded commodities/securitised notes, certificates, Investment Grade government securities, Money Market Instruments, cash, equities and/or other debt securities. The Portfolio may use financial derivative instruments for principal investment, hedging and efficient portfolio management.