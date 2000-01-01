Threadneedle (Lux) European Select ZGH

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.11
  • 3 Year alpha1.75
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.05%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0815285605

Investment Strategy

The European Select Portfolio seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing principally in the equity securities of companies domiciled in Continental Europe or which have significant Continental European operations. These may include large, medium and smaller companies. There will be no particular specialisation. The select investment approach means that the Portfolio has the flexibility to take significant stock and sector positions which may lead to increased levels of volatility. The Portfolio may further invest in other securities (including fixed income securities, other equities and Money Market Instruments).

