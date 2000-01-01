Threadneedle (Lux) Eurp Hi Yld Bd 8G
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha0.13
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkML Eurp Ccy HY Constnd ex Sub Fin H EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.86%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1829333258
Investment Strategy
The European High Yield Bond Portfolio seeks to achieve a total return from income and capital appreciation by investing principally in Euro or Sterling denominated fixed income securities that are rated below Investment Grade.