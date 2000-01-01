Threadneedle (Lux) Eurp Hi Yld Bd 8G

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha0.13
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkML Eurp Ccy HY Constnd ex Sub Fin H EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.86%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1829333258

Investment Strategy

The European High Yield Bond Portfolio seeks to achieve a total return from income and capital appreciation by investing principally in Euro or Sterling denominated fixed income securities that are rated below Investment Grade.

