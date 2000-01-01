Threadneedle (Lux) Glb Smlr Coms GBP ZGH

Fund
  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.42
  • 3 Year alpha8.18
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World Small Cap GR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.05%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0815285274

Investment Strategy

The Global Smaller Companies Portfolio seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing principally in the equity securities of Global Smaller Companies. The Portfolio may further invest in other securities (including fixed income securities, other equities and Money Market Instruments).

