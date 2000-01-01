Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eur Eq Dv 8GP GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.05%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.63
  • 3 Year alpha-1.01
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe NR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.13%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1829335899

Investment Strategy

The Pan European Equity Dividend Portfolio seeks to achieve an income combined with prospects for capital appreciation from a portfolio of shares issued by companies in Europe. The Portfolio will invest principally in equity securities of companies domiciled in Europe or with significant operations in Europe.

Latest news

