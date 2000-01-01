Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eurp SmlrComs 8G
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.21
- 3 Year alpha4.21
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkEMIX Smaller European Companies NR EUR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF1.11%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1829330585
Investment Strategy
The Pan European Smaller Companies Portfolio seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing principally in the equity securities of European Smaller Companies. The Sub-Advisor will typically favour investments in companies at the higher end of the smaller companies capitalisation scale.