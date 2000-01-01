Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eurp SmlrComs 8G

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.21
  • 3 Year alpha4.21
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEMIX Smaller European Companies NR EUR
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF1.11%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1829330585

Investment Strategy

The Pan European Smaller Companies Portfolio seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing principally in the equity securities of European Smaller Companies. The Sub-Advisor will typically favour investments in companies at the higher end of the smaller companies capitalisation scale.

