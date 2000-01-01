Threadneedle (Lux) UK Equity Income IG

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.63
  • 3 Year alpha-0.16
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.85%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1475749088

Investment Strategy

The objective of the UK Equity Income Portfolio is to achieve an income at least in line with the equity market of the United Kingdom combined with sound prospects for capital growth.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .