Threadneedle Managed Bond Fcs Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.45%
- 3 Year sharpe0.99
- 3 Year alpha0.45
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.75%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BRTM3K66
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a return over the long term (5 years or more), by way of income and capital growth. The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in other funds. The Fund usually invests in other Threadneedle funds, however, funds managed by companies outside the Threadneedle group may also be held, when this is considered appropriate. These funds may invest worldwide.