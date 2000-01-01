Threadneedle Managed Bond Z Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.54%
- 3 Year sharpe1.00
- 3 Year alpha1.59
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.72%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BRTM3L73
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide income with potential for capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Fund is actively managed and invests at least 80% of its assets in other funds. The Fund usually invests in other Threadneedle funds, however, funds managed by companies outside the Threadneedle group may also be held, when this is considered appropriate. These funds may invest worldwide.