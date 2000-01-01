Investment Strategy

To provide a growing income with potential for capital growth. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its assets in funds managed or operated by companies in the Threadneedle group. These funds may invest worldwide. The Fund will invest at least two-thirds of its assets in funds that invest in company shares, but will also have some exposure to fixed income securities. The Fund may also hold cash, near cash and money market instruments. Up to 20% of the value of the Fund may be invested in funds that invest in derivatives for purposes other than Efficient Portfolio Management.