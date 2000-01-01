Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long term capital growth. It looks to outperform a composite index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges. This composite index comprises: 1)60% MSCI ACWI ex UK Index; 2)25% FTSE All-Share Index; 3)7% Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex GBP (GBP Hedged) Index; 4)3% Bloomberg Barclays Sterling Aggregate Index; 5)5% Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least 80% of its assets in other funds. The Fund usually invests in other Threadneedle funds, however, funds managed by companies outside the Threadneedle group may also be held, when this is considered appropriate. These funds may invest worldwide. The Fund focuses on investment in funds providing exposure to equities (company shares), with only limited exposure taken to bonds (including corporate and government bonds).