Threadneedle Mng Bd Fcs Z Grs GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.28%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.85
  • 3 Year alpha0.04
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkSONIA
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.69%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager GroupThreadneedle Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMGRVP05

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income with potential for long term capital growth. It looks to outperform a composite index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges.

