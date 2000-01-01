Threadneedle Mng Eq Inc Instl Grs GBPInc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.34
  • 3 Year alpha-4.47
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.26%
  • IA SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupThreadneedle Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMGRW808

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income with potential for long term capital growth. It looks to outperform a composite index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges.

