Threadneedle Mng Eq T Grs GBP Inc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.67%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha1.71
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkSONIA
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- IA SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupThreadneedle Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMGRW576
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide a combination of income and long-term capital growth. It looks to outperform a composite index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges.