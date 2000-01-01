Threadneedle Mng Eq Z Grs GBP Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.75
  • 3 Year alpha1.87
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkSONIA
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.84%
  • IA SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupThreadneedle Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMGRW683

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a combination of income and long-term capital growth. It looks to outperform a composite index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges.

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .