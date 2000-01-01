Threadneedle Mng Eq&Bd T Grs GBP Inc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.31%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha-0.11
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkSONIA
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.73%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupThreadneedle Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMGRVY95

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a combination of long-term capital growth and income. It looks to outperform a composite index over rolling 3-year periods, after the deduction of charges.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .