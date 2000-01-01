Threadneedle Mthly Etr Inc Z Inc GBP

Fund
  • Yield History3.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha-0.31
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.73%
  • SectorUK Equity & Bond Income
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8BZ3226

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve a high level of income with prospects of capital growth. Income will be paid monthly. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in Sterling denominated fixed interest securities and UK equities.

