Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Pan European Equity Dividend Fund is to achieve a reasonable and growing income combined with prospects for capital growth from a portfolio of Pan European equities. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in the equities of companies domiciled in Continental Europe and the UK or with significant Continental European and UK activities. The ACD will look to invest in companies that exhibit a high potential for paying above average dividends. If the ACD considers it desirable it may further invest up to one third of the total assets of the Fund in other securities (including fixed interest securities, other equities, money market securities, cash and near cash).