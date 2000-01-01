Threadneedle Pan Eurp Focus Z Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.57%
- 3 Year sharpe1.31
- 3 Year alpha3.7
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe GR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorEurope Including UK
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B60L2M02
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Pan European Focus Fund is to achieve above average capital growth. The investment policy is to actively manage a concentrated portfolio of primarily European equities including UK equities with the ability to hold cash and/or money market securities in order to enable the pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective.