Threadneedle Pan Eurp Focus Z Acc GBP

  • Yield History0.57%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.31
  • 3 Year alpha3.7
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe GR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorEurope Including UK
  • Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B60L2M02

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Pan European Focus Fund is to achieve above average capital growth. The investment policy is to actively manage a concentrated portfolio of primarily European equities including UK equities with the ability to hold cash and/or money market securities in order to enable the pursuit of the Fund’s investment objective.

