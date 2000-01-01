Threadneedle Pan EurpSmlrComs Ins AccGBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.59%
- 3 Year sharpe1.70
- 3 Year alpha1.6
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkEMIX Smaller European Companies TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.06%
- SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0PQBK95
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve capital growth. The ACD’s investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in the equities of smaller companies domiciled in Continental Europe and the UK, or, with significant Continental European or UK operations. If the ACD considers it desirable it may further invest in other securities (including fixed interest securities, other equities and money market securities).