Threadneedle Sterling Bond Z Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.09%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-0.48
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE UK Gilts Government (All)
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.53%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupColumbia Threadneedle
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7SH5738
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to achieve total return primarily by way of income with some capital growth. The investment policy is to invest the assets of the Fund primarily in UK Government Securities denominated in Sterling and Sterling denominated securities issued by Governments, Government Agencies and Supranational Borrowers.