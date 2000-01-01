Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income, with the prospect of some capital growth over the long term (5 years or more). The Fund is actively managed, and invests at least two-thirds of its assets in investment grade corporate bonds that are denominated in sterling (or hedged back to sterling, if a different currency), issued by UK companies and companies worldwide. In addition, the Fund may invest in other bonds (including below investment grade corporate bonds, and government bonds) when considered appropriate to achieve its investment objective.